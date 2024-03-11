Petty Officer 3rd Class Amber Razi, a Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville Marine Science Technician, opens a container for an inspection in Jacksonville, Florida, on Feb. 27, 2024. "My favorite part about being a female serving in the military is having the privilege of learning and experiencing certain parts of the job that would have been more difficult to do outside of the military as a female with no network or previous skillset," said Razi. "The Coast Guard provides equal opportunity to women to compete in a previous male-dominated job field."(U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Vincent Moreno)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.27.2024 Date Posted: 03.11.2024 10:31 Photo ID: 8280746 VIRIN: 240227-G-P0504-1138 Resolution: 1350x1062 Size: 866.31 KB Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard celebrates International Women's Day, Women's History Month [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Vincent Moreno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.