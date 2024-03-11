Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard celebrates International Women's Day, Women's History Month [Image 1 of 4]

    Coast Guard celebrates International Women's Day, Women's History Month

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Vincent Moreno 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Jacksonville   

    Petty Officer 3rd Class Amber Razi, a Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville Marine Science Technician, opens a container for an inspection in Jacksonville, Florida, on Feb. 27, 2024. "My favorite part about being a female serving in the military is having the privilege of learning and experiencing certain parts of the job that would have been more difficult to do outside of the military as a female with no network or previous skillset," said Razi. "The Coast Guard provides equal opportunity to women to compete in a previous male-dominated job field."(U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Vincent Moreno)

    This work, Coast Guard celebrates International Women's Day, Women's History Month [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Vincent Moreno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

