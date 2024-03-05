Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Assault Helicopters Conduct Deck Landings on USNS Dahl [Image 4 of 4]

    JINHAE, SOUTH KOREA

    03.07.2024

    Military Sealift Command Far East

    Soldiers with 2nd Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade exit a U.S. Army UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter after single-spot deck-landing qualifications on prepositioning ship USNS Dahl (T-AKR 312), March 7. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 03.07.2024
    Date Posted: 03.11.2024 02:22
    Photo ID: 8280387
    VIRIN: 240307-N-IX266-1001
    Resolution: 2016x1512
    Size: 1.98 MB
    Location: JINHAE, KR
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0

    Korea
    C7F
    DLQ
    MSC Far East
    2-2 CAB

