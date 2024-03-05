Soldiers with 2nd Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade exit a U.S. Army UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter after single-spot deck-landing qualifications on prepositioning ship USNS Dahl (T-AKR 312), March 7. (Courtesy photo)
|03.07.2024
|03.11.2024 02:22
|8280387
|240307-N-IX266-1001
|2016x1512
|1.98 MB
|JINHAE, KR
|11
|0
U.S. Army Assault Helicopters Conduct Deck Landings on USNS Dahl
