Date Taken: 03.07.2024 Date Posted: 03.11.2024 02:22 Photo ID: 8280386 VIRIN: 240307-N-IX266-1003 Resolution: 1280x960 Size: 286.19 KB Location: JINHAE, KR

Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, U.S. Army Assault Helicopters Conduct Deck Landings on USNS Dahl [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.