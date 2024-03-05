Date Taken: 03.07.2024 Date Posted: 03.11.2024 02:21 Photo ID: 8280385 VIRIN: 240307-N-IX266-1004 Resolution: 1280x960 Size: 224.22 KB Location: JINHAE, KR

Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, U.S. Army Assault Helicopters Conduct Deck Landings on USNS Dahl [Image 4 of 4], by Grady Fontana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.