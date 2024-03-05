Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Assault Helicopters Conduct Deck Landings on USNS Dahl [Image 1 of 4]

    U.S. Army Assault Helicopters Conduct Deck Landings on USNS Dahl

    JINHAE, SOUTH KOREA

    03.07.2024

    Photo by Grady Fontana 

    Military Sealift Command Far East

    U.S. Army UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter with 2nd Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade takes off from prepositioning ship USNS Dahl (T-AKR 312), March 7. (Courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2024
    Date Posted: 03.11.2024 02:21
    Location: JINHAE, KR
    TAGS

    Korea
    C7F
    DLQ
    MSC Far East
    2-2 CAB

