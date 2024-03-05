The 139th Security Forces Squadron engage in battle drills

Airmen of the 139th Security Forces Squadron, Missouri Air National Guard, kneel during instruction for battle drills at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, on March 8, 2024. Security forces demonstrated squad attacks while working in elements. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Rivera)

