Airmen of the 139th Security Forces Squadron, Missouri Air National Guard, stand during instruction for battle drills at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, on March 8, 2024. The SFS training involved handling of weapons and the ability to adapt to modern warfare. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Rivera)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.09.2024 Date Posted: 03.10.2024 13:57 Photo ID: 8279801 VIRIN: 240309-Z-NR050-1004 Resolution: 3856x5781 Size: 11.27 MB Location: ST. JOSEPH, MO, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The 139th Security Forces Squadron engage in battle drills [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Andrew Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.