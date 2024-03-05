Airmen of the 139th Security Forces Squadron, Missouri Air National Guard, stand during instruction for battle drills at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, on March 8, 2024. The SFS training involved handling of weapons and the ability to adapt to modern warfare. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Rivera)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2024 13:57
|Photo ID:
|8279801
|VIRIN:
|240309-Z-NR050-1004
|Resolution:
|3856x5781
|Size:
|11.27 MB
|Location:
|ST. JOSEPH, MO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The 139th Security Forces Squadron engage in battle drills [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Andrew Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT