Airmen of the 139th Security Forces Squadron, Missouri Air National Guard, kneel during instruction for battle drills at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, on March 8, 2024. Security forces demonstrated squad attacks while working in elements. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Rivera)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2024 13:57
|Photo ID:
|8279805
|VIRIN:
|240309-Z-NR050-1006
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|18.63 MB
|Location:
|ST. JOSEPH, MO, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The 139th Security Forces Squadron engage in battle drills [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Andrew Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT