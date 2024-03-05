Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 139th Security Forces Squadron engage in battle drills [Image 4 of 5]

    The 139th Security Forces Squadron engage in battle drills

    ST. JOSEPH, MO, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Rivera 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Airmen of the 139th Security Forces Squadron, Missouri Air National Guard, patrol a field during battle drills at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, on March 8, 2024. Security forces demonstrated squad attacks while working in elements. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Rivera)

    Date Taken: 03.09.2024
    Date Posted: 03.10.2024 13:57
    Photo ID: 8279804
    VIRIN: 240309-Z-NR050-1008
    Location: ST. JOSEPH, MO, US
    This work, The 139th Security Forces Squadron engage in battle drills [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Andrew Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Missouri Air National Guard
    139th Airlift Wing
    Air Force
    Missouri Guard
    139AW

