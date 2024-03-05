A U.S. Army Green Beret assigned to 1-10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) collects his parachute after a freefall jump from a C-130 Hercules aircraft during Trojan Footprint 24 near Sofia, Bulgaria, March 6, 2024. Exercise Trojan Footprint provides NATO Allies and partner special operations forces an opportunity to enhance their skills, build interoperability and demonstrate the capability of ready and postured special operations forces within the European theater. (U.S. Army photo taken by Sgt. Alejandro Lucero)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.06.2024 Date Posted: 03.10.2024 04:51 Photo ID: 8279465 VIRIN: 240306-Z-JU983-2208 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 23.5 MB Location: BG Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Green Berets perform freefall jump during Trojan Footprint 24 [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Alejandro Lucero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.