Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Green Berets perform freefall jump during Trojan Footprint 24 [Image 3 of 5]

    U.S. Army Green Berets perform freefall jump during Trojan Footprint 24

    BULGARIA

    03.06.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Alejandro Lucero 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe   

    A U.S. Army Green Beret assigned to 1-10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) collects his parachute after a freefall jump from a C-130 Hercules aircraft during Trojan Footprint 24 near Sofia, Bulgaria, March 6, 2024. Exercise Trojan Footprint provides NATO Allies and partner special operations forces an opportunity to enhance their skills, build interoperability and demonstrate the capability of ready and postured special operations forces within the European theater. (U.S. Army photo taken by Sgt. Alejandro Lucero)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2024
    Date Posted: 03.10.2024 04:51
    Photo ID: 8279463
    VIRIN: 240306-Z-JU983-2203
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 21.24 MB
    Location: BG
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Green Berets perform freefall jump during Trojan Footprint 24 [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Alejandro Lucero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Army Green Berets perform freefall jump during Trojan Footprint 24
    U.S. Army Green Berets perform freefall jump during Trojan Footprint 24
    U.S. Army Green Berets perform freefall jump during Trojan Footprint 24
    U.S. Army Green Berets perform freefall jump during Trojan Footprint 24
    U.S. Army Green Berets perform freefall jump during Trojan Footprint 24

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Green Berets
    SOF
    SOCEUR
    1-10th Special Forces Group (Airborne)
    LSGE 24
    Trojan Footprint 24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT