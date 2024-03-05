U.S. Army Green Berets assigned to 1-10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) head toward a drop zone following a freefall jump from a C-130 Hercules aircraft during Trojan Footprint 24 near Sofia, Bulgaria, March 6, 2024. U.S. Special Operations Command Europe remains committed to collective defense and cooperative security alongside European Allies and partners. (U.S. Army photo taken by Sgt. Alejandro Lucero)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.06.2024 Date Posted: 03.10.2024 04:51 Photo ID: 8279462 VIRIN: 240306-Z-JU983-2173 Resolution: 6268x4179 Size: 19.64 MB Location: BG Web Views: 7 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Green Berets perform freefall jump during Trojan Footprint 24 [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Alejandro Lucero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.