    U.S. Army Green Berets perform freefall jump during Trojan Footprint 24 [Image 4 of 5]

    U.S. Army Green Berets perform freefall jump during Trojan Footprint 24

    BULGARIA

    03.06.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Alejandro Lucero 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe   

    A U.S. Army Green Beret assigned to 1-10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) performs pre-jump checks on his rucksack and parachute before executing a freefall jump from a C130 during Trojan Footprint 24 near Sofia, Bulgaria, March 6, 2024. U.S. Special Operations Command Europe remains committed to collective defense and cooperative security alongside European Allies and partners. (U.S. Army photo taken by Sgt. Alejandro Lucero)

    Date Taken: 03.06.2024
    Date Posted: 03.10.2024 04:51
    Location: BG
    TAGS

    Green Berets
    SOF
    SOCEUR
    1-10th Special Forces Group (Airborne)
    LSGE 24
    Trojan Footprint 24

