U.S. Army Green Berets perform freefall jump during Trojan Footprint 24

A U.S. Army Green Beret assigned to 1-10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) performs pre-jump checks on his rucksack and parachute before executing a freefall jump from a C130 during Trojan Footprint 24 near Sofia, Bulgaria, March 6, 2024. U.S. Special Operations Command Europe remains committed to collective defense and cooperative security alongside European Allies and partners. (U.S. Army photo taken by Sgt. Alejandro Lucero)

