AFCENT C-130s conduct humanitarian assistance airdrops over Gaza

A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft airdrops pallets of food and water over Gaza, Mar. 9, 2024. Delivering humanitarian aid through an airdrop ensures the aid is received by civilians most in need without delay for communities which may be difficult to reach on the ground due to geography. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)

