Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFCENT C-130s conduct humanitarian assistance airdrops over Gaza [Image 5 of 5]

    AFCENT C-130s conduct humanitarian assistance airdrops over Gaza

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.09.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Hernandez 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft airdrops pallets of food and water over Gaza, Mar. 9, 2024. Delivering humanitarian aid through an airdrop ensures the aid is received by civilians most in need without delay for communities which may be difficult to reach on the ground due to geography. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2024
    Date Posted: 03.09.2024 15:59
    Photo ID: 8279175
    VIRIN: 240309-F-XT642-1126
    Resolution: 3871x2991
    Size: 1.89 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFCENT C-130s conduct humanitarian assistance airdrops over Gaza [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Daniel Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AFCENT C-130s conduct humanitarian assistance airdrops over Gaza
    AFCENT C-130s conduct humanitarian assistance airdrops over Gaza
    AFCENT C-130s conduct humanitarian assistance airdrops over Gaza
    AFCENT C-130s conduct humanitarian assistance airdrops over Gaza
    AFCENT C-130s conduct humanitarian assistance airdrops over Gaza

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    airlift
    CENTCOM
    AFCENT
    humanitarian
    GazaHA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT