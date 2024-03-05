U.S. Air Force loadmaster releases humanitarian aid pallets of packaged

food and water supplies in several waves at multiple locations outside of

population centers throughout Gaza, Mar. 9, 2024. U.S. Air Force C-130

loadmasters are specially trained to safely execute airdrop operations to

ensure proper precautions are taken to release bundles of humanitarian

aid to civilians on the ground. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.09.2024 Date Posted: 03.09.2024 15:59 Photo ID: 8279173 VIRIN: 240309-F-XT642-1110 Resolution: 4344x3357 Size: 1.96 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFCENT C-130s conduct humanitarian assistance airdrops over Gaza [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Daniel Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.