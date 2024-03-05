U.S. Air Force loadmaster releases humanitarian aid pallets of packaged
food and water supplies in several waves at multiple locations outside of
population centers throughout Gaza, Mar. 9, 2024. U.S. Air Force C-130
loadmasters are specially trained to safely execute airdrop operations to
ensure proper precautions are taken to release bundles of humanitarian
aid to civilians on the ground. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2024 15:59
|Photo ID:
|8279173
|VIRIN:
|240309-F-XT642-1110
|Resolution:
|4344x3357
|Size:
|1.96 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AFCENT C-130s conduct humanitarian assistance airdrops over Gaza [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Daniel Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT