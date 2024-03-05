Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFCENT C-130s conduct humanitarian assistance airdrops over Gaza [Image 1 of 5]

    AFCENT C-130s conduct humanitarian assistance airdrops over Gaza

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.09.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Hernandez 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    A U.S. Air Force loadmaster releases humanitarian aid pallets of packaged
    food and water supplies in several waves at multiple locations outside of
    population centers throughout Gaza, Mar. 9, 2024. U.S. Army Central
    Command's Soldiers specializing in rigging supplies for airdrop ensured
    parachutes were prepared to ensure palletized food and water supplies
    could be dropped safely from the air. The U.S. military remains capable
    of executing complex logistical missions across the U.S. Central Command
    area of operations, including in the support of humanitarian aid missions.
    (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 03.09.2024
    Date Posted: 03.09.2024 15:59
    Photo ID: 8279171
    VIRIN: 240309-F-XT642-1076
    Resolution: 3722x2876
    Size: 1.64 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFCENT C-130s conduct humanitarian assistance airdrops over Gaza [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Daniel Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    airlift
    CENTCOM
    AFCENT
    humanitarian
    GazaHA

