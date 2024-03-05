A U.S. Air Force loadmaster releases humanitarian aid pallets of packaged
food and water supplies in several waves at multiple locations outside of
population centers throughout Gaza, Mar. 9, 2024. U.S. Army Central
Command's Soldiers specializing in rigging supplies for airdrop ensured
parachutes were prepared to ensure palletized food and water supplies
could be dropped safely from the air. The U.S. military remains capable
of executing complex logistical missions across the U.S. Central Command
area of operations, including in the support of humanitarian aid missions.
(U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2024 15:59
|Photo ID:
|8279171
|VIRIN:
|240309-F-XT642-1076
|Resolution:
|3722x2876
|Size:
|1.64 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AFCENT C-130s conduct humanitarian assistance airdrops over Gaza [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Daniel Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
