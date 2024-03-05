AFCENT C-130s conduct humanitarian assistance airdrops over Gaza

A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules conducts an airdrop of humanitarian assistance over Gaza, Mar. 9, 2024. The humanitarian aid includes 88 bundles of food and water, which provides over 41,400 meals and 23,000 bottles of water to civilians most in need of assistance due to the ongoing conflict in the region. U.S. Central Command and the United States are committed to supporting the humanitarian aid mission to the people of Gaza. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)

