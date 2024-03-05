Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFCENT C-130s conduct humanitarian assistance airdrops over Gaza [Image 4 of 5]

    AFCENT C-130s conduct humanitarian assistance airdrops over Gaza

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.09.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Hernandez 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules conducts an airdrop of humanitarian assistance over Gaza, Mar. 9, 2024. The humanitarian aid includes 88 bundles of food and water, which provides over 41,400 meals and 23,000 bottles of water to civilians most in need of assistance due to the ongoing conflict in the region. U.S. Central Command and the United States are committed to supporting the humanitarian aid mission to the people of Gaza. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2024
    Date Posted: 03.09.2024 15:59
    Photo ID: 8279174
    VIRIN: 240309-F-XT642-1124
    Resolution: 3713x2869
    Size: 1.54 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFCENT C-130s conduct humanitarian assistance airdrops over Gaza [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Daniel Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AFCENT C-130s conduct humanitarian assistance airdrops over Gaza
    AFCENT C-130s conduct humanitarian assistance airdrops over Gaza
    AFCENT C-130s conduct humanitarian assistance airdrops over Gaza
    AFCENT C-130s conduct humanitarian assistance airdrops over Gaza
    AFCENT C-130s conduct humanitarian assistance airdrops over Gaza

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    airlift
    CENTCOM
    AFCENT
    humanitarian
    GazaHA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT