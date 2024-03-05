RAF Mildehall supports Nordic Response 24

Three Finnish Air Force F/A-18C Hornets fly next to a U.S. KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, in support of Nordic Response 24 over Sweden, March 7, 2024. Mildenhall took part in Nordic Response 24, a Norwegian-led exercise taking place in Norway, Sweden and Finland. NR24 demonstrates the critical relationships and commitments among Allies remains an anchor of stability with each nation ready to protect our collective values, people and territories. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alvaro Villagomez)

