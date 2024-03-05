Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    RAF Mildehall supports Nordic Response 24 [Image 5 of 7]

    RAF Mildehall supports Nordic Response 24

    SWEDEN

    03.07.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Public Affairs   

    Three Finnish Air Force F/A-18C Hornets fly next to a U.S. KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, in support of Nordic Response 24 over Sweden, March 7, 2024. Mildenhall took part in Nordic Response 24, a Norwegian-led exercise taking place in Norway, Sweden and Finland. NR24 demonstrates the critical relationships and commitments among Allies remains an anchor of stability with each nation ready to protect our collective values, people and territories. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alvaro Villagomez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2024
    Date Posted: 03.09.2024 09:38
    Photo ID: 8279049
    VIRIN: 240307-F-AB266-1542
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 3.34 MB
    Location: SE
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RAF Mildehall supports Nordic Response 24 [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    RAF Mildehall supports Nordic Response 24
    RAF Mildenhall supports Nordic Response 24
    RAF Mildehall supports Nordic Response 24
    RAF Mildehall supports Nordic Response 24
    RAF Mildehall supports Nordic Response 24
    RAF Mildehall supports Nordic Response 24
    RAF Mildehall supports Nordic Response 24

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    RAFMildenhall
    Finnish F-18
    100thARW
    Nordic Response 24
    NR24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT