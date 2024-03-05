U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jake Bitter, 351st Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft boom operator, completes an in-flight checklist prior to air refueling in support of Nordic Response 24 over Sweden, March 7, 2024. Mildenhall took part in Nordic Response 24, a Norwegian-led exercise taking place in Norway, Sweden and Finland. NR24 demonstrates the critical relationships and commitments among Allies remains an anchor of stability with each nation ready to protect our collective values, people and territories. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alvaro Villagomez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.07.2024 Date Posted: 03.09.2024 09:39 Photo ID: 8279047 VIRIN: 240307-F-AB266-1204 Resolution: 5611x4008 Size: 1.94 MB Location: SE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, RAF Mildehall supports Nordic Response 24 [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Alvaro Villagomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.