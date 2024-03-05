RAF Mildehall supports Nordic Response 24

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joey Costanzo, 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, performs pre-flight checks on a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, March 7, 2024. Mildenhall took part in Nordic Response 24, a Norwegian-led exercise taking place in Norway, Sweden and Finland. NR24 demonstrates the critical relationships and commitments among Allies remains an anchor of stability with each nation ready to protect our collective values, people and territories. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alvaro Villagomez)

