RAF Mildenhall supports Nordic Response 24

U.S. Air Force Capt. Jeff Chae ,left, and Capt. Dustin Alger, 351st Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker pilots, perform pre-flight checks prior to take off at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, March 7, 2024. Mildenhall took part in Nordic Response 24, a Norwegian-led exercise taking place in Norway, Sweden and Finland. NR24 demonstrates the critical relationships and commitments among Allies remains an anchor of stability with each nation ready to protect our collective values, people and territories. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alvaro Villagomez)

