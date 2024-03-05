Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Strategy Talk [Image 5 of 5]

    Strategy Talk

    LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2024

    Photo by David Long 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    Retired SSgt Hanah Grimm (left) and retired SMSgt Jon Geren (right) discuss wheelchair rugby strategy during practice for the Air Force & Marine Corps Trials.
    The Air Force hosted the US Marine Corps Wounded Warrior Regiment for the first ever Air Force & Marine Corps Trials at Nellis AFB, Nevada, 4-14 March 2024. Sixty-five Marines and over 120 Air and Space Force wounded warriors along with teams from Ukraine and Georgia compete in the Paralympic-style competition kicking off on 8 March.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2024
    Date Posted: 03.08.2024 00:28
    Photo ID: 8276544
    VIRIN: 240307-F-NA897-1161
    Resolution: 4403x2935
    Size: 4.58 MB
    Location: LAS VEGAS, NV, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Strategy Talk [Image 5 of 5], by David Long, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Adaptive Swimming
    Ready to Roll
    International Teamwork
    Reach For It
    Strategy Talk

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wounded Warrior
    Resiliency
    Adaptive Sports
    AFW2

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT