Retired SSgt Hanah Grimm (left) and retired SMSgt Jon Geren (right) discuss wheelchair rugby strategy during practice for the Air Force & Marine Corps Trials.
The Air Force hosted the US Marine Corps Wounded Warrior Regiment for the first ever Air Force & Marine Corps Trials at Nellis AFB, Nevada, 4-14 March 2024. Sixty-five Marines and over 120 Air and Space Force wounded warriors along with teams from Ukraine and Georgia compete in the Paralympic-style competition kicking off on 8 March.
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2024 00:28
|Photo ID:
|8276544
|VIRIN:
|240307-F-NA897-1161
|Resolution:
|4403x2935
|Size:
|4.58 MB
|Location:
|LAS VEGAS, NV, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Strategy Talk [Image 5 of 5], by David Long, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT