Strategy Talk

Retired SSgt Hanah Grimm (left) and retired SMSgt Jon Geren (right) discuss wheelchair rugby strategy during practice for the Air Force & Marine Corps Trials.

The Air Force hosted the US Marine Corps Wounded Warrior Regiment for the first ever Air Force & Marine Corps Trials at Nellis AFB, Nevada, 4-14 March 2024. Sixty-five Marines and over 120 Air and Space Force wounded warriors along with teams from Ukraine and Georgia compete in the Paralympic-style competition kicking off on 8 March.

