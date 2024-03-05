Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ready to Roll [Image 2 of 5]

    Ready to Roll

    LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2024

    Photo by David Long 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    Retired SrA Jomaar Rodriguez-Pagan sits ready and and motivated as he gets ready to practice wheelchair racing in preparation for the Air Force & Marine Corps Trials. The Air Force hosted the US Marine Corps Wounded Warrior Regiment for the first ever Air Force & Marine Corps Trials at Nellis AFB, Nevada, 4-14 March 2024. Sixty-five Marines and over 120 Air and Space Force wounded warriors along with teams from Ukraine and Georgia compete in the Paralympic-style competition kicking off on 8 March.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2024
    Date Posted: 03.08.2024 00:28
    Location: LAS VEGAS, NV, US
    GALLERY

    Adaptive Swimming
    Ready to Roll
    International Teamwork
    Reach For It
    Strategy Talk

    TAGS

    Wounded Warrior
    Resiliency
    Adaptive Sports
    AFW2

