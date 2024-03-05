International Teamwork

Air Force Wounded Warrior program Coach Troy McGuirk discuses wheelchair rugby practice with members from Team Ukraine. The Air Force hosted the US Marine Corps Wounded Warrior Regiment for the first ever Air Force & Marine Corps Trials at Nellis AFB, Nevada, 4-14 March 2024. Sixty-five Marines and over 120 Air and Space Force wounded warriors along with teams from Ukraine and Georgia compete in the Paralympic-style competition kicking off on 8 March.

