    Adaptive Swimming [Image 1 of 5]

    Adaptive Swimming

    LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2024

    Photo by David Long 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    Coach Lindsey Kirchh attaches a special flotation device to retired TSgt Justin Wolfe's legs to assist him during swim training. TSgt Wolfe lost the use of one leg due to Multiple Sclerosis and uses this device to improve his swim posture and efficiency.  The Air Force hosted the US Marine Corps Wounded Warrior Regiment for the first ever Air Force & Marine Corps Trials at Nellis AFB, Nevada, 4-14 March 2024. Sixty-five Marines and over 120 Air and Space Force wounded warriors along with teams from Ukraine and Georgia compete in the Paralympic-style competition kicking off on 8 March.

    Date Taken: 03.07.2024
    Date Posted: 03.08.2024
    Location: LAS VEGAS, NV, US
