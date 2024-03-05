Items for sale are displayed at the Army & Air Force Exchange Service micro market at Hulman Field Air National Guard Base in Terre Haute, Ind., Feb. 10, 2024. The 181st IW is the first stand-alone Air National Guard unit to request an AAFES micro-store. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Amber Anderson)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2024 21:59
|Photo ID:
|8276395
|VIRIN:
|240210-Z-TO616-1027
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|3.01 MB
|Location:
|HULMAN FIELD AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, IN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, New micro markets provide on-base food, drink options to 181st IW [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Amber Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
New micro markets provide on-base food, drink options to 181st IW
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT