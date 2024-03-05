Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New micro markets provide on-base food, drink options to 181st IW [Image 5 of 5]

    New micro markets provide on-base food, drink options to 181st IW

    HULMAN FIELD AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, IN, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Amber Anderson 

    181st Intelligence Wing Public Affairs

    Decals are displayed at the Army & Air Force Exchange Service micro market at Hulman Field Air National Guard Base in Terre Haute, Ind., Feb. 10, 2024. The 181st IW is the first stand-alone Air National Guard unit to request an AAFES micro-store. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Amber Anderson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2024
    Date Posted: 03.07.2024 21:59
    Photo ID: 8276396
    VIRIN: 240210-Z-TO616-1025
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 2.32 MB
    Location: HULMAN FIELD AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, IN, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New micro markets provide on-base food, drink options to 181st IW [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Amber Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    New micro markets provide on-base food, drink options to 181st IW
    New micro markets provide on-base food, drink options to 181st IW
    New micro markets provide on-base food, drink options to 181st IW
    New micro markets provide on-base food, drink options to 181st IW
    New micro markets provide on-base food, drink options to 181st IW

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    New micro markets provide on-base food, drink options to 181st IW

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AIR NATIONAL GUARD
    AAFES
    AIR FORCE
    ARMY & AIR FORCE EXCHANGE SERVICE
    181ST INTELLIGENCE WING

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT