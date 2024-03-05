New micro markets provide on-base food, drink options to 181st IW

Two new Army & Air Force Exchange Service micro markets now provide viable food and drink options to 181st Intelligence Wing personnel at Hulman Field.



“I think it's worked out great,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Robert C. Hackett, the command chief for the 181st IW. “We are less than a year into our one-year timeline, and it seems to be well-received.”



The 181st IW is the first stand-alone Air National Guard units to request a AAFES micro-store or a bulk sale.



During the ribbon cutting last November, AAFES provided a distribution truck on base to sell bulk goods.



“There was always a line,” said Air Force Col. Charles T. Goad, the 181st IW Commander. “I have spoken with the AAFES regional manager and confirmed future collaborations.”



The two micro markets are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week and give airmen food and drink options on base, saving them travel time and increasing tasking efficiency. The markets are fully automated, self-service and contactless. They offer shelf-stable options as well as refrigerated and frozen choices.



Additionally, the markets are serviced by a local supplier, which brings money back to the local Wabash valley economy.



“I think it's a great collaboration between AAFES, the subcontractor and us,” said Goad.



According to an article posted on the AAFES Newsroom website, the AAFES senior enlisted advisor, Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby noted micro markets strengthen AAFES’ longstanding commitment to ‘go where you go’ to support mission readiness and service member resilience.



Indeed, the two micro markets are located in two of the heaviest trafficked buildings, allowing for easy access for Airmen and other base personnel. One micro market is co-located with the 181st Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group, and the other is located in the Airman Resiliency Center.



The markets demonstrate the 181st IW’s commitment to growing organizationally to meet airmen needs.

