The Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, U.S. Navy Adm. Christopher W. Grady and Space Systems Command’s commercial partner and chief executive officer of Millennium Space Systems, Mr. Jason Kim talk during a tour of the company’s small sat constellation programs and active mission operations centers in El Segundo Calif., March 7, 2024. SSC’s ability to team with industry to align efforts ensures interoperability for the resilient architectures warfighters need to defend against the growing threats in space. Leveraging partnerships furthers the joint force’s posture to stay ahead of strategic competitors. With the growing presence of threats in a dynamic global environment, SSC is charged with developing, acquiring, equipping, and sustaining lethal and resilient space capabilities. Together, these partnerships ensure that the command secures the Nation’s interests in, from and to space. (Courtesy photo by Millennium Space Systems)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.07.2024 Date Posted: 03.07.2024 21:06 Photo ID: 8276299 VIRIN: 240307-X-DC888-1341 Resolution: 2428x1942 Size: 996.45 KB Location: EL SEGUNDO, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Partnered to win: VCJCS visits Space Systems Command [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.