    Partnered to win: VCJCS visits Space Systems Command [Image 3 of 4]

    Partnered to win: VCJCS visits Space Systems Command

    EL SEGUNDO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Space Systems Command

    The Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, U.S. Navy Adm. Christopher W. Grady and Space Systems Command’s commercial partner and chief executive officer of Millennium Space Systems, Mr. Jason Kim talk during a tour of the company’s small sat constellation programs and active mission operations centers in El Segundo Calif., March 7, 2024. SSC’s ability to team with industry to align efforts ensures interoperability for the resilient architectures warfighters need to defend against the growing threats in space. Leveraging partnerships furthers the joint force’s posture to stay ahead of strategic competitors. With the growing presence of threats in a dynamic global environment, SSC is charged with developing, acquiring, equipping, and sustaining lethal and resilient space capabilities. Together, these partnerships ensure that the command secures the Nation’s interests in, from and to space. (Courtesy photo by Millennium Space Systems)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2024
    Date Posted: 03.07.2024 21:06
    Photo ID: 8276299
    VIRIN: 240307-X-DC888-1341
    Resolution: 2428x1942
    Size: 996.45 KB
    Location: EL SEGUNDO, CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Joint Chiefs of Staff

    Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff

    Acquisition and Procurement

    TAGS

    Satellites
    Guardians
    Partnerships
    Navy
    Warfighter
    Space Force

