Partnered to win: VCJCS visits Space Systems Command

Space Systems Command’s senior enlisted leader U.S. Space Force Chief Master Sgt. Jacqueline Sauvé shakes hands with the Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, U.S. Navy Adm. Christopher W. Grady during his senior leader visit to SSC headquarters on Los Angeles Air Force Base in El Segundo, Calif., March 7, 2024. The vice chairman’s visit served as an opportunity to discuss the command’s programmatic efforts and mission areas that support the joint force and enable the warfighter’s ability to combat threats in space. As the Department of Defense’s premiere organization responsible for delivering space capabilities, SSC’s mission- focus of closing kill chains posed by adversaries and strategic competitors aids in driving a more resilient on-orbit posture. (U.S. Space Force photo by Mr. Van Ha)

