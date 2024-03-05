Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Partnered to win: VCJCS visits Space Systems Command [Image 2 of 4]

    Partnered to win: VCJCS visits Space Systems Command

    EL SEGUNDO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2024

    Photo by Van Ha 

    Space Systems Command

    Space Systems Command’s senior enlisted leader U.S. Space Force Chief Master Sgt. Jacqueline Sauvé shakes hands with the Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, U.S. Navy Adm. Christopher W. Grady during his senior leader visit to SSC headquarters on Los Angeles Air Force Base in El Segundo, Calif., March 7, 2024. The vice chairman’s visit served as an opportunity to discuss the command’s programmatic efforts and mission areas that support the joint force and enable the warfighter’s ability to combat threats in space. As the Department of Defense’s premiere organization responsible for delivering space capabilities, SSC’s mission- focus of closing kill chains posed by adversaries and strategic competitors aids in driving a more resilient on-orbit posture. (U.S. Space Force photo by Mr. Van Ha)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Partnered to win: VCJCS visits Space Systems Command [Image 4 of 4], by Van Ha, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

