    Partnered to win: VCJCS visits Space Systems Command

    EL SEGUNDO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2024

    Story by Maj. Mahalia Frost 

    Space Systems Command

    EL SEGUNDO, Calif. -- The commander of Space Systems Command U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen. Philip Garrant and his command-leadership team welcomed the Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, U.S. Navy Adm. Christopher W. Grady for a senior leader tour of SSC headquarters on Los Angeles Air Force Base in El Segundo, Calif., March 7, 2024.

    This visit provided the chairman, SSC, and its commercial partners the opportunity to facilitate discussion on how the command’s mission areas support the joint force and enable the warfighter’s ability to combat threats in space.

    With the growing presence of threats in a dynamic global environment, SSC’s mission- focus of closing kill chains posed by adversaries and strategic competitors aids in driving a more resilient on-orbit posture – a necessary capability that secures the Nation’s interests in, from and to space.

