    Partnered to win: VCJCS visits Space Systems Command [Image 1 of 4]

    Partnered to win: VCJCS visits Space Systems Command

    EL SEGUNDO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2024

    Photo by Van Ha 

    Space Systems Command

    The Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, U.S. Navy Adm. Christopher W. Grady and the commander of Space Systems Command, U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen. Philip Garrant, engage in conversation while walking to SSC headquarters on Los Angeles Air Force Base in El Segundo Calif., March 7, 2024. For his first visit to SSC, the vice chairman met with leaders and commercial partners to further his understanding on how this USSF Field Command supports the joint force. With the growing presence of threats in a dynamic global environment, SSC is charged with developing, acquiring, equipping, and sustaining lethal and resilient space capabilities. (U.S. Space Force photo by Mr. Van Ha)

    Date Taken: 03.07.2024
    Date Posted: 03.07.2024 21:06
    Location: EL SEGUNDO, CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Partnered to win: VCJCS visits Space Systems Command [Image 4 of 4], by Van Ha, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Joint Chiefs of Staff

    Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff

    Acquisition and Procurement

    TAGS

    Satellites
    Guardians
    Partnerships
    Navy
    Warfighter
    Space Force

