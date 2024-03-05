Partnered to win: VCJCS visits Space Systems Command

The Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, U.S. Navy Adm. Christopher W. Grady and the commander of Space Systems Command, U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen. Philip Garrant, engage in conversation while walking to SSC headquarters on Los Angeles Air Force Base in El Segundo Calif., March 7, 2024. For his first visit to SSC, the vice chairman met with leaders and commercial partners to further his understanding on how this USSF Field Command supports the joint force. With the growing presence of threats in a dynamic global environment, SSC is charged with developing, acquiring, equipping, and sustaining lethal and resilient space capabilities. (U.S. Space Force photo by Mr. Van Ha)
