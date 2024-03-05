Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Senior Enlisted Council - USS Arizona Tour [Image 5 of 6]

    Defense Senior Enlisted Council - USS Arizona Tour

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Austin Riel 

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command         

    Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman (SEAC) U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Troy E. Black, left, Fleet Master Chief David Isom, Command senior enlisted leader for U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, right, render their respects at the USS Arizona Memorial in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, Mar. 4, 2024. The SEAC convened the Winter 2024 DSELC in Hawaii for top U.S. Armed Forces Enlisted leaders to engage in significant issues like Enlisted Joint Professional Military Education, the Joint Command Senior Enlisted Nominative process, as well as the warfighting and support capabilities of members’ commands in the Joint Force environment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Austin Riel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2024
    Date Posted: 03.07.2024 18:59
    Photo ID: 8276164
    VIRIN: 240304-A-BA691-1206
    Resolution: 5802x3860
    Size: 1.73 MB
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Defense Senior Enlisted Council - USS Arizona Tour [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Austin Riel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CJCS
    SEAC
    DSELC
    USINDOPACOM

