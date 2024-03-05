Fleet Master Chief David Isom, Command senior enlisted leader for U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, pays respects at the USS Arizona Memorial in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, Mar. 4, 2024. The SEAC convened the Winter 2024 DSELC in Hawaii for top U.S. Armed Forces Enlisted leaders to engage in significant issues like Enlisted Joint Professional Military Education, the Joint Command Senior Enlisted Nominative process, as well as the warfighting and support capabilities of members’ commands in the Joint Force environment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Austin Riel)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2024 19:00
|Photo ID:
|8276163
|VIRIN:
|240304-A-BA691-1199
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.65 MB
|Location:
|PEARL HARBOR, HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Defense Senior Enlisted Council - USS Arizona Tour [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Austin Riel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
