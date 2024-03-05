Defense Senior Enlisted Council - USS Arizona Tour

Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman (SEAC) U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Troy E. Black, right, and Fleet Master Chief David Isom, command senior enlisted leader for U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, left, discuss the Defense Senior Enlisted Leader Counsel (DSELC) event hosted at the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Headquarters during a tour of the USS Arizona Memorial in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, Mar. 4, 2024. The SEAC convened the Winter 2024 DSELC in Hawaii for top U.S. Armed Forces Enlisted leaders to engage in significant issues like Enlisted Joint Professional Military Education, the Joint Command Senior Enlisted Nominative process, as well as the warfighting and support capabilities of members’ commands in the Joint Force environment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Austin Riel)

