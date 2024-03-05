Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Senior Enlisted Council - USS Arizona Tour [Image 1 of 6]

    Defense Senior Enlisted Council - USS Arizona Tour

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Austin Riel 

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command         

    Top U.S. Armed Forces Enlisted leaders that are a part of the Defense Senior Enlisted Leader Counsel (DSELC) event hosted at the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Headquarters, receive a tour of the USS Arizona Memorial in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, Mar. 4, 2024. The SEAC convened the Winter 2024 DSELC in Hawaii for top U.S. Armed Forces Enlisted leaders to engage in significant issues like Enlisted Joint Professional Military Education, the Joint Command Senior Enlisted Nominative process, as well as the warfighting and support capabilities of members’ commands in the Joint Force environment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Austin Riel)

    This work, Defense Senior Enlisted Council - USS Arizona Tour [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Austin Riel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

