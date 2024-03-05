U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Timothy Keefer, 752nd Operations Support Squadron mission system operator, sets a Blue Sky Mast Antenna at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico, March 6, 2024. Airmen from the 752nd OSS participated in Project Convergence Capstone 4, which is a continuous experiment with many exercises throughout the year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski)

