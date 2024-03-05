Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Project Convergence Capstone 4 [Image 5 of 5]

    Project Convergence Capstone 4

    WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, NM, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Timothy Keefer, 752nd Operations Support Squadron mission system operator, sets a Blue Sky Mast Antenna at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico, March 6, 2024. Airmen from the 752nd OSS participated in Project Convergence Capstone 4, which is a continuous experiment with many exercises throughout the year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski)

    Date Taken: 03.07.2024
    Date Posted: 03.07.2024 17:45
    Location: WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, NM, US
