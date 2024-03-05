Project Convergence Capstone 4

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Vataughn Foy, 752nd Operation Support Squadron mission systems operator, utilizes a Tactical Operations Center-Light management system at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico, March 6, 2024. The TOC-Lite system combines hundreds of data feeds to create an air picture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Isaiah Pedrazzini)

Date Taken: 03.06.2024
Location: WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, NM, US