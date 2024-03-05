Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Project Convergence Capstone 4 [Image 2 of 5]

    Project Convergence Capstone 4

    WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, NM, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    A T-38 Talon assigned to the 586th Flight Test Squadron, taxis on a runway at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, March 7, 2024. The Department of the Air Force’s role is to provide a multi-service synchronized air picture to enable decision-making up and down the echelon across the joint force with mission partners and allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski)

    Date Taken: 03.07.2024
    Date Posted: 03.07.2024 17:45
    Location: WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, NM, US
    Holloman
    AETC
    WSMR
    49th Wing
    752nd OSS

