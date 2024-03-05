U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Timothy Keefer, 752nd Operations Support Squadron mission system operator, sets a Blue Sky Mast Antenna at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico, March 6, 2024. Airmen from the 752nd OSS participated in Project Convergence Capstone 4, which is a continuous experiment with many exercises throughout the year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Isaiah Pedrazzini)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2024 17:45
|Photo ID:
|8276094
|VIRIN:
|240306-F-IP012-1206
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.07 MB
|Location:
|WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Project Convergence Capstone 4 [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Isaiah Pedrazzini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
