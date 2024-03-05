Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    908th displays history with AU Library exhibit [Image 1 of 4]

    908th displays history with AU Library exhibit

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2024

    Photo by Bradley Clark 

    908th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The 908th Airlift Wing’s history display opened at the Air University Library on Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama March 6, 2024. The 908th is Alabama’s only U.S. Air Force Reserve wing and is currently going through a change from a tactical airlift mission to a formal training mission for the new MH-139A Grey Wolf helicopters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Bradley J. Clark)

    Date Taken: 03.06.2024
    Date Posted: 03.07.2024 16:21
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US
    Maxwell Air Force Base

    TAGS

    22nd Air Force
    Maxwell Air Force Base
    Air Force Reserve Command

