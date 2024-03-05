908th displays history with AU Library exhibit

U.S. Air Force Col. Christopher Lacouture, 908th Airlift Wing commander, gives a mission update brief to audience members during the 908th history display unveiling at Air University Library’s Chiabotti Auditorium March 6, 2024, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. The 908th is Alabama’s only U.S. Air Force Reserve wing and is currently going through a change from a tactical airlift mission to a formal training mission for the new MH-139A Grey Wolf helicopters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Bradley J. Clark)

Date Taken: 03.06.2024 Date Posted: 03.07.2024 Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US