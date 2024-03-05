Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    908th displays history with AU Library exhibit [Image 4 of 4]

    908th displays history with AU Library exhibit

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2024

    Photo by Bradley Clark 

    908th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Christopher Lacouture, 908th Airlift Wing commander, examines the 908th history exhibit on display at the Air University Library March 6, 2024, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. The 908th is Alabama’s only U.S. Air Force Reserve wing and is currently going through a change from a tactical airlift mission to a formal training mission for the new MH-139A Grey Wolf helicopters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Bradley J. Clark)

