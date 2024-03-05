908th displays history with AU Library exhibit

908th Airlift Wing Director of Program Integration, Todd Taylor, examines the 908th history exhibit on display at the Air University Library March 6, 2024, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. The 908th is Alabama’s only U.S. Air Force Reserve wing and is currently going through a change from a tactical airlift mission to a formal training mission for the new MH-139A Grey Wolf helicopters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Bradley J. Clark)

