    Hill honors newest chief master sergeants [Image 3 of 3]

    Hill honors newest chief master sergeants

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2024

    Photo by Ronald Bradshaw   

    Hill Air Force Base

    Hill's newest chief master sergeants accept the charge of their new rank during the base's Chief Master Sergeant Recognition Ceremony at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, March 2, 2024. The ceremony celebrated the hard work, dedication, loyalty and sacrifice of 11 Airmen achieving the highest enlisted rank in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by R. Nial Bradshaw)

    Date Taken: 03.02.2024
    Date Posted: 03.07.2024 11:47
    VIRIN: 240302-F-OD616-1004
    Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US
    This work, Hill honors newest chief master sergeants [Image 3 of 3], by Ronald Bradshaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    HILL AFB
    chief master sergeant
    Hill Air Force Base
    chief master sergeant recognition ceremony

