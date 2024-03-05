Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hill honors newest chief master sergeants

    Hill honors newest chief master sergeants

    Photo By Ronald Bradshaw | Hill's newest chief master sergeants accept the charge of their new rank during the...... read more read more

    UT, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2024

    Story by Ronald Bradshaw   

    Hill Air Force Base

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah – Eleven Airmen were inducted into the rank of chief master sergeant during a recognition ceremony here March 2.

    The ceremony, a testament to years of hard work and dedication, marked a significant milestone in their careers, propelling them to the highest enlisted rank in the Air Force.

    The ceremony served not only to celebrate individual achievements, but also to highlight the importance of the chief master sergeant role.

    These seasoned leaders serve as role models for junior enlisted Airmen, instilling the Air Force's core values and fostering a culture of excellence. They provide critical guidance and support, ensuring the success of both individual Airmen and the missions entrusted to them.

    Inductees:

    Chief Master Sgt. Susan Erdrich, Global Ammunitions Control Point superintendent
    Chief Master Sgt. Vanessa Espinoza, 775th Civil Engineer Squadron deputy fire chief
    Chief Master Sgt. Brandon Goodwin, 419th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron senior enlisted leader
    Chief Master Sgt. Mathew Iuli, 388th Maintenance Squadron accessories flight superintendent
    Chief Master Sgt. Dustin Keffer, 388th Munitions Squadron senior enlisted leader
    Chief Master Sgt. Joyce Masters, 84th Radar Evaluation Squadron senior enlisted leader
    Chief Master Sgt. Timothy Seidlitz, 421st Fighter Generation Squadron sortie support flight chief
    Chief Master Sgt. Nicholas Siburt, 75th Communications and Information Directorate senior enlisted leader
    Chief Master Sgt. David Sudak, 466th Aircraft Maintenance Unit senior enlisted leader
    Chief Master Sgt. Diem Villanueva, 419th Medical Squadron senior enlisted leader
    Chief Master Sgt. Justin Wolfe, 4th Fighter Generation Squadron senior enlisted leader

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2024
    Date Posted: 03.07.2024 11:47
    Story ID: 465585
    Location: UT, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hill honors newest chief master sergeants, by Ronald Bradshaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Hill honors newest chief master sergeants
    Hill honors newest chief master sergeants
    Hill honors newest chief master sergeants

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    chief master sergeant
    Hill Air Force Base
    HAFB
    chief induction

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT