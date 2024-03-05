Hill honors newest chief master sergeants

Photo By Ronald Bradshaw | Hill's newest chief master sergeants accept the charge of their new rank during the...... read more read more Photo By Ronald Bradshaw | Hill's newest chief master sergeants accept the charge of their new rank during the base's Chief Master Sergeant Recognition Ceremony at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, March 2, 2024. The ceremony celebrated the hard work, dedication, loyalty and sacrifice of 11 Airmen achieving the highest enlisted rank in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by R. Nial Bradshaw) see less | View Image Page

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah – Eleven Airmen were inducted into the rank of chief master sergeant during a recognition ceremony here March 2.



The ceremony, a testament to years of hard work and dedication, marked a significant milestone in their careers, propelling them to the highest enlisted rank in the Air Force.



The ceremony served not only to celebrate individual achievements, but also to highlight the importance of the chief master sergeant role.



These seasoned leaders serve as role models for junior enlisted Airmen, instilling the Air Force's core values and fostering a culture of excellence. They provide critical guidance and support, ensuring the success of both individual Airmen and the missions entrusted to them.



Inductees:



Chief Master Sgt. Susan Erdrich, Global Ammunitions Control Point superintendent

Chief Master Sgt. Vanessa Espinoza, 775th Civil Engineer Squadron deputy fire chief

Chief Master Sgt. Brandon Goodwin, 419th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron senior enlisted leader

Chief Master Sgt. Mathew Iuli, 388th Maintenance Squadron accessories flight superintendent

Chief Master Sgt. Dustin Keffer, 388th Munitions Squadron senior enlisted leader

Chief Master Sgt. Joyce Masters, 84th Radar Evaluation Squadron senior enlisted leader

Chief Master Sgt. Timothy Seidlitz, 421st Fighter Generation Squadron sortie support flight chief

Chief Master Sgt. Nicholas Siburt, 75th Communications and Information Directorate senior enlisted leader

Chief Master Sgt. David Sudak, 466th Aircraft Maintenance Unit senior enlisted leader

Chief Master Sgt. Diem Villanueva, 419th Medical Squadron senior enlisted leader

Chief Master Sgt. Justin Wolfe, 4th Fighter Generation Squadron senior enlisted leader