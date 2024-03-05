Left, Chief Master Sgt. Michael Young, 419th Maintenance Group, and Chief Master Sgt. Regina Bailey, 75th Security Forces Squadron senior enlisted leader, serve as masters of ceremonies during Hill's Chief Master Sergeant Recognition Ceremony at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, March 2, 2024. The ceremony celebrated the hard work, dedication, loyalty and sacrifice of 11 Airmen achieving the highest enlisted rank in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by R. Nial Bradshaw)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2024 11:47
|Photo ID:
|8275103
|VIRIN:
|240302-F-OD616-1003
|Resolution:
|6904x4603
|Size:
|8.96 MB
|Location:
|HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hill honors newest chief master sergeants [Image 3 of 3], by Ronald Bradshaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Hill honors newest chief master sergeants
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT