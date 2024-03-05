Hill honors newest chief master sergeants

Chief Master Sgt. Brian Sevy, Munitions Sustainment Division senior enlisted leader, speaks during Hill's Chief Master Sergeant Recognition Ceremony at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, March 2, 2024. The ceremony celebrated the hard work, dedication, loyalty and sacrifice of 11 Airmen achieving the highest enlisted rank in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by R. Nial Bradshaw)

