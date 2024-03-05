Kentucky Air Guardsman recognized during Kentucky General Assembly meeting

Staff Sgt. Yuri Motamedi, right, security forces craftsman for the Kentucky Air National Guard’s 123rd Contingency Response Group, speaks about his military career to retired Air Force colonel and State Rep. Pamela Stevenson and to the Kentucky General Assembly’s House Standing Committee on Veterans, Military Affairs and Public Protection during the committee's regular meeting at the state Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Mar. 5, 2024. The committee recognized Motamedi, the Kentucky Air Guard’s Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year, for exceptional performance. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Phil Speck)

