Kentucky Air Guardsman recognized during Kentucky General Assembly meeting

Retired Air Force colonel and State Rep. Pamela Stevenson, left, congratulates Staff Sgt. Yuri Motamedi on his accomplishments during the regular meeting of the Kentucky General Assembly’s House Standing Committee on Veterans, Military Affairs and Public Protection at the state Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Mar. 5, 2024. Motamedi, security forces craftsman for the Kentucky Air National Guard’s 123rd Contingency Response Group, was recognized for exceptional performance. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Phil Speck)

